How Michelle Trachtenberg Tricked Fans Into Thinking She Was Engaged

Attention, Upper East Siders: Michelle Trachtenberg has a new accessory on her ring finger—but it’s not what you think.

The Gossip Girl alum, who played the iconic Georgina Sparks on the beloved CW series, appeared to announce her engagement early Friday, Oct. 9. “I picked the right one,” the 34-year-old actress wrote alongside a photo of her gorgeous diamond ring, adding a wink, lightning bolt and ring emojis.

After the post went public, the Buffy star—who did not reveal the identity of her partner—received a flood of well wishes from commenters, including former co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar who wrote, “My baby.” Tia Mowry sent a series of hearts, celeb hairstylist Harry Josh posted a series of clapping emojis, while another commenter referenced Michelle’s beloved film Harriet the Spy, writing, “Looks like Harriet solved the greatest mystery of all… LOVE.”

But as it turns out, Michelle had a trick up her sleeve. She simply wanted to catch the eye of fans and followers to spread a message about voting. “Now that I have your attention,” she later added to her caption, “I know @joebiden @kamalaharris and I will be very happy together. #vote.”

With that said, it didn’t stop fans from thinking about her romantic history. Michelle has previously been linked to a few celebs over the years, including Fall Out Boy‘s Pete Wentz as well as X-Men actor Shawn Ashmore.