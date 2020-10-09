Holtby, Canucks agree to two-year, $8.6M deal

Braden Holtby is moving west.
The Vancouver Canucks signed the veteran netminder to a two-year, $8.6 million deal, according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji.
Holtby was signed by the Canucks as a replacement for Jacob Markstrom, who reportedly is inching closer to a deal with the Calgary Flames.
The 31-year-old spent 10 seasons with the Washington Capitals, helping the franchise to its first Stanley Cup title in 2018. He underperformed for the club last season, going 25-14-6 with a 3.11 goals-against average and .897 save percentage — the worst numbers of his career.
Still, he’s become one of the best goaltenders in the NHL, winning the Vezina Trophy in 2016, and will help form a great goaltending tandem in Vancouver alongside Thatcher Demko.
