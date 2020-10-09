Hiker death at Mount Katahdin is 2nd in 2 days

MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) — The body of an unidentified hiker has been found at the summit of Mount Katahdin, the second death in two days, Maine officials said.

The hiker, a man, was found dead Thursday morning, Baxter State Park said. It was not immediately clear what caused his death.

On Wednesday, Donald MacGillis, 74, died after he got lost hiking near the summit and fell while spending the night on the mountain awaiting rescuers. He was in critical condition when airlifted from the mountain, and later died of his injuries.

The park reminded hikers that the mountain “is a formidable place, especially as winter approaches.”