Here’s how much Prabhas earned in 2019

Last year, the actor was seen in the multi lingual release Saaho. The film was an action drama that that was backed by a budget of whopping Rs. 350 crore. Saaho went on to be the second highest grosser of the year. Apart from this, Prabhas also is an ambassador for various brands ranging from utility products to consumer electronics. According to Forbes report, the actor made a total of Rs. 35 crore.

While the actor is not afraid to charge the big bucks, he’s also pretty selective about his roles, and went without a single release in 2018.