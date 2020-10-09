Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Raped Woman During 2000 Presidential Debate!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has been accused of raping a woman during the 2000 presidential debate.

A woman, identified only as Jane Doe V, claims she first met Weinstein when she was 19 while attending the 1984 Cannes Film Festival. She says her boyfriend at the time introduced her to Weinstein. She kept her distance from the exec, but years later, their paths crossed 1992, and Weinstein “quickly turn into unwanted sexual advances,” after taking a keen interest in her career.

She was no longer with the boyfriend who introduced them.

She documents at least two occasions where Weinstein propositioned her in his hotel room, in 1993 and 1994, in nothing but his robe and exposing his genitals.

