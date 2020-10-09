Gregg Marshall accused of punching player, choking assistant

Wichita State basketball coach Gregg Marshall is under investigation following allegations of physical and verbal abuse, and two of the claims are that he punched a player and choked one of his assistants.

Former Wichita State forward Shaq Morris told Stadium’s Jeff Goodman that he was punched by Marshall during a 2015 practice. Morris, who played at Wichita State from 2014-2018, says the incident took place in October of 2015 and Marshall punched him in the head.

Morris said he knocked former teammate Zach Brown to the ground while trying to block his shot during the team’s practice on Oct. 22, 2015. He claims he went over to help Brown up when he was sucker-punched in the side of the head by Marshall.

“I went over to help (Brown) up, and as I was helping him up to make sure he was okay, bam – I’m struck on the left side of my face with a punch,” Morris recalled. “I turned back with my fists ready to punch or swing. I don’t know who did what and I see Marshall standing there. I turned around and started walking out. “He punched me while I was facing away over my right shoulder, hit me in my jaw. I turned and coaches are surrounding us at the time.”

One former player said Marshall called Morris a “motherf—er,” while another former player recalled Marshall accusing Morris of trying to hurt Brown.

Goodman was also told by three eyewitnesses that Marshall choked former Shockers assistant coach Kyle Lindsted at practice during the 2016-17 season. Lindsted, who now works as an assistant at Minnesota, declined to comment.

Those two alleged incidents with Marshall are said to be part of a pattern of behavior that Wichita State began investigating last month. Marshall, 57, is also accused of demeaning players with racial and ethnic slurs. A total of 10 players have transferred from Wichita State in the past two years, including seven after last season.

Marshall is known for being a fiery coach and having a temper, which we saw when he went after referees during an exhibition match several years ago. You can see a video of that incident here.