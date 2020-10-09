‘Green Lantern’ Gets HBO Max Series Order, Marc Guggenheim to Co-Write

RELATED STORIES

HBO Max’s Green Lantern series will in fact revolve around multiple Green Lanterns, it was confirmed on Friday as the project received an official series order, for 10 episodes.

When the ambitious DC superhero project was announced almost a year ago, prolific producer Greg Berlanti said that “in what promises to be our biggest DC show ever made, we will be going to space with a Green Lantern television series — but I can’t reveal any more about that just yet.”

Now our sister site Variety, which reported on the series order, has the details, saying that the show will “depict the adventures of a multitude of Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Alan Scott — Earth’s first Green Lantern, who, true to the comics, is a gay man — and many more.”

Green Lantern will also include fan favorites such as Sinestro and Kilowog, and introduce new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lantern Corps.

The series will be co-written and executive-produced by Arrowverse alum Marc Guggenheim — who of course co-wrote the tepidly received 2011 Green Lantern movie starring Ryan Reynolds — and Seth Grahame-Smith, a novelist whose screenwriting credits include The LEGO Batman Movie. Grahame-Smith will serve as showrunner.