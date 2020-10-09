Grammy-nominated record producer joins the Bitcoin club By Cointelegraph

Grammy-nominated record producer joins the Bitcoin club
Murda Beatz, known for his popular music collaborations with Drake, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, and others, has bought himself some .
Announcing the news to his 283,200 followers on Twitter, Beatz “saluted” hip-hop artist Jermane Prime and Morgan Creek Digital co-founder Anthony Pompliano as being instrumental in him making the purchase.
