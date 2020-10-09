Gordon Ramsay reveals son Jack, 20, has joined the Marines in a series of celebratory family snaps

Gordon Ramsay proudly revealed that his son Jack has joined the Marines, as he shared a number of celebratory family snaps on Friday.

The celebrity chef, 53, took to Instagram to announce the news, as he shared snaps of himself and his 18-month-old son Oscar posing with a uniformed Jack, 20.

Captioning the heartwarming images, Gordon wrote: ‘Can’t tell you enough how proud I am of this young man. Jack Ramsay you’ve made me feel like the proudest father today congrats on joining @royalmarines what amazing achievement.’

Proud: Gordon Ramsay proudly revealed that his son Jack has joined the Marines, as he shared a number of celebratory family snaps on Friday. Pictured with youngest son Oscar

Close family friend David Beckham also took to his Instagram account to mark the momentous occasion, as he shared an adorable snap of Oscar wearing Jack’s hat.

Adding a caption to the image, which showed Gordon beaming as he kept the headgear in place on Oscar’s head, David wrote: ‘And next up is @oscarjramsay.’

Gordon shares Megan, 22, Matilda, 18, and twins Jack and Holly, 20, and toddler Oscar, 18 months, with his wife Tana, 46.

Hat’s the way to do it! Close family friend David Beckham also took to his Instagram account to mark the momentous occasion, as he shared an adorable snap of Oscar wearing Jack’s hat

Full uniform: Handsome Jack looked smart as he posed in his full regalia for the series of snaps

Twins: Referring to the new Marine as her ‘womb buddy’, Jack’s twin sister Holly shared her own pictures of herself with her brother as she gushed about his achievement

And the entire close-knit gang posed together for family snaps as they prepared to wave Jack off ahead of his new life in the Marines.

Referring to the new Marine as her ‘womb buddy’, Jack’s twin sister Holly shared her own pictures of herself with her brother as she gushed about his achievement.

The brunette lovingly wrote: ‘Could not be prouder of my womb buddy, best friend and role model x love you.’

Tilly posted a snap of herself hugging her big brother as they posed together, adding the caption: ‘Couldn’t be prouder of you Jacko ❤️ thanks for being the best big brother and role model I could’ve ever ask for, love you lots xx.’

Bursting with pride: Echoing the family’s sentiment, eldest offspring Megan posted snaps of herself with her brother as she wrote, ‘Proudest sister in the world… well done lil bro x’

Best: Tilly posted a snap of herself hugging Jack, adding the caption, ‘Couldn’t be prouder of you Jacko ❤️ thanks for being the best big brother and role model I could’ve ever ask for’

Sibling love: The siblings appeared to struggle with saying goodbye as they hugged in the rain

Echoing the family’s sentiment, eldest offspring Megan posted snaps of herself with her brother as she wrote: ‘Proudest sister in the world… well done lil bro x.’

Last month, the culinary star revealed he’s set to make his debut as a prime game show host, as part of a new deal inked with the BBC.

He will front the new show – called Bank Balance – following a fierce bidding war between the BBC and rival network ITV.

Gordon, whose production company Studio Ramsay devised the show, said of the upcoming programme: ‘This is going to be truly epic.

The Ramsay gang: The beaming siblings posed together as they celebrated Jack’s big moment

All together now: Gordon’s wife Tana also joined the gang for snapshots as she held little Oscar

Awesome: David’s son Romeo, 18, exclaimed ‘this is awesome’ as he told Jack he was ‘so proud’

‘It is such an intense game with so much jeopardy to win big and lose even bigger, where the difference between failure and success is always in the balance.

‘I’m so happy to be working with the fantastic team at the BBC and cannot wait to get in the studio and start stacking those gold bars!’

A press release describes Bank Balance as ‘a high-stakes, high-pressure, game show where contestants need both knowledge and nerves to succeed, where they can literally build themselves a fortune or see it come crashing down in an instant’.

Kate Phillips, Controller of Entertainment Commissioning at the BBS said in a statement: ‘It’s fantastic to have Gordon on board hosting this new prime game show. It promises to test nerve, accuracy and knowledge as well as entertain you.’

Production on the game show is scheduled to kick off later this year.

Family ties: Football icon David Beckham (second left) and his singer-turned-designer wife Victoria (fifth left) are close friends with Gordon and Tana. Pictured together three years ago

The host with the most: Last month, the culinary star revealed he’s set to make his debut as a prime game show host, as part of a new deal inked with the BBC

The father-of-five worked for free last year after deciding not to take any salary from his company’s profits.

Gordon is the director of Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Ltd which includes eateries such as his three Michelin star Restaurant Gordon Ramsay.

A report filed to Companies House now shows that the chef didn’t take any director’s dividend from the profits which totalled £11.9million last year, reports The Sun.

The restaurateur has an estimated worth of £200million and this was the second year he didn’t take any dividend. However his fellow director Andy Wenlock was paid a wage of £417,000.

He also put in £7.4million of his own money as a ‘loan’ according to the report and has given ‘personal guarantees totalling £5 million in respect of the Group’s banking facility’.

Bidding war: He will front the new show – called Bank Balance – following a fierce bidding war between the BBC and rival network ITV (pictured on Hells Kitchen)