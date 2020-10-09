Google Meet is rolling out breakout rooms for Enterprise for Education customers; Google says the feature will come to other Workspace plans "later this year,quot; (Jay Peters/The Verge)

Jay Peters / The Verge:
Google Meet is rolling out breakout rooms for Enterprise for Education customers; Google says the feature will come to other Workspace plans “later this year,rdquo; — You can split a call into a maximum of 100 groups,nbsp; — Google’s Meet videoconferencing service is getting breakout rooms …
