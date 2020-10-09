Garcelle Beauvais Confirms Return To ‘RHOBH’

Garcelle Beauvais has confirmed that she will be returning to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Garcelle joined last season and is currently the only housewife of color on the show.

“You know, you gotta be a little, a little brave, a little scared, a little ready. I mean, it’s all those things, and I say it with a laugh because I’m ready, but you’re never really ready,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Sadly, Garcelle’s good friend Denise Richards exited the show amid rumors that she slept with former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville.

“I really wish she wouldn’t leave the franchise. I think she’s great. I think she brings a lot. I think the fans obviously love her and root for her, so I’m really sad about it. I wish there was something that could have been done. I’m going to miss her, obviously. I’m going to miss her on the platform, but we always talk,” she said.