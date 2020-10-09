Garcelle Beauvais Confirms Return To ‘RHOBH’

Garcelle Beauvais has confirmed that she will be returning to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Garcelle joined last season and is currently the only housewife of color on the show.

“You know, you gotta be a little, a little brave, a little scared, a little ready. I mean, it’s all those things, and I say it with a laugh because I’m ready, but you’re never really ready,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

