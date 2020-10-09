From Hiding, Kyrgyzstan’s Leader Declares State of Emergency

MOSCOW — Four days after vanishing during a wave of attacks on government buildings by opposition protesters, the president of Kyrgyzstan declared a state of emergency in the capital of his Central Asian country on Friday, ordering the military into the city to halt unrest, confining residents to their homes and banning public gatherings.

The beleaguered president, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, announced the measures in a decree issued from an undisclosed location and posted on his official website.

But it was unclear whether Mr. Jeenbekov, who went into hiding after violent protests over a disputed parliamentary election on Sunday, would be able to enforce the state of emergency in the absence of a functioning government.

Bowing to pressure from the street, Mr. Jeenbekov earlier on Friday formally dismissed the prime minister, the head of the armed forces and the country’s security chief.