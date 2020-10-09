Four dead, several injured in Beirut fuel tank explosion By

By Matilda Coleman
BEIRUT () – Four people were killed and several more were wounded when a fuel tank exploded in a Beirut building on Friday, the Lebanese Red Cross said.

The explosion caused a large fire to break out in the building in the Tariq al-Jadida neighborhood, a security source said.

One person was critically wounded, while several others were treated for smoke inhalation, the Red Cross and a hospital source said.

