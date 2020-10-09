Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg Rips Into Mike Pence

Democratic politician Pete Buttigieg went viral after he participated in a Fox News interview — and shaded vice president Mike Pence for being a hypocrite.

Buttigieg was asked how the senator would stand by her stances on policy issues after becoming Joe Biden’s running mate.

“Well, there’s a classic parlor game of trying to find a little daylight between running mates,” he said. “And if people want to play that game, then we could look into why an evangelical Christian like Mike Pence wants to be on a ticket with a president caught with a porn star, or how he feels about the immigration policy that he called ‘unconstitutional’ before he decided to team up with Donald Trump. If folks want to play that game, we could do it all night.”

He continued, “But I think what most Americans want to hear about is. Are our families going to be better protected than they have been by this president, who’s failed to secure America in the face of one of the most dangerous things ever to happen to our country?”

The hosts were left stunned for a moment.