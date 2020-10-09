Ford Foundation President Darren Walker believes in you

The Ford Foundation president is literally doubling down on their mission to support essential justice and arts organizations, through a creative and unprecedented financial tool. But, says Walker, the rest of the work is ours to do.
But first, here’s your Hamilton-and-presidential-meltdown inspired week in review in Haiku.
It must be nice, to
have Washington on your side:
No masks, no problem!
It must be nice, to
have Washington on your side:
New justice? That’s fine!
It must be nice, to
have Washington on your side:
Steroids? Sign him up!
It must be nice, to
have Washington on your side:
POTUS, on line two!
It must be nice, to
have Washington on your side:
Let’s try it and see
Wishing you a healthy, musical, and uplifting weekend.
Ellen McGirt
@ellmcgirt
