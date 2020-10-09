Favre: ‘Josh Allen will be the new Tom Brady’

There has always been a debate about who will be the next Tom Brady. Hall of Famer Brett Favre thinks it’ll be one of the six-time Super Bowl champion’s old division foes.
Speaking on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Favre discussed his high expectations for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Most notably, Favre said that Allen could one day reach Brady’s level, which is some pretty high praise for the young signal-caller.
Allen has been very impressive through four weeks of the 2020 NFL season. The 24-year-old has completed 70.9% of his passes for 1,326 yards and 12 touchdowns against one interception. He’s also played the best football of his career, highlighted by his 417-yard, four-touchdown performance against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.
It’s hard to compare any quarterback to Brady, and it’s even harder to believe anyone will come close to what he’s been able to accomplish.
Brady won six Super Bowls and 17 division titles in the AFC East, and it won’t be easy for Allen to replicate. Regardless, though, Favre is confident that Allen can be the next quarterback to dominate the AFC East for many years to come.
