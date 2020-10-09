Ewan McGregor Says Obi Wan Kenobi Series Will Kick Off Production in March 2021

Walt Disney Pictures

The ‘Trainspotting’ actor is expected to start filming his ‘Star Wars’ spin-off series next year following a delay due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ewan McGregor has confirmed he’s to start filming his “Obi Wan Kenobi Star Wars” spin-off series in March (21).

The British actor was originally due to reprise his role as a younger version of Luke Skywalker’s Jedi mentor from the original “Star Wars” movie, one he played in the prequel films, for a Disney+ series this year (20).

The show was pushed back until 2021 in January and, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Ewan has revealed filming is now scheduled to begin in March.

“It is the Obi Wan Kenobi story I suppose – it’s not just me in it, but there will certainly be a lot of me!” he told U.K. chat show host Graham Norton of the series.

“I’m wracking my brains about what I’m meant to say and what I can’t say about it. What I can say is that we start filming in March next year.”

Asked about how he felt taking over the role from Alec Guinness, who played the character in “Star Wars: A New Hope” – the film that kicked off the beloved science-fiction franchise in 1977 – the “Trainspotting” actor said he had studied Alec’s work before appearing in the prequels.

“I am a huge fan and had a great time studying him through his early films,” the 49-year-old explained. “It is a fun thing to try and imagine him as a young guy. I am getting much closer in age to him so it will be my challenge to try and meet him somewhere.”