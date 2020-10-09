Eva Longoria Vows to Never Be A Mom Shamer to Others

Instagram

Learning that ‘the mom shamers of the world are real’ since giving birth to son in 2018, the former ‘Desperate Housewives’ star stresses that she is ‘in no way an expert of being a mom.’

Eva Longoria has fallen victim to mom shaming critics. That prompts her to be vowing never “to be that person” to fellow moms.

The former “Desperate Housewives” star became a first-time mother to son Santiago in June, 2018 and, speaking on the “Anna Faris is Unqualified” podcast, she admitted, “Since I’ve become a mom, the mom shamers of the world are real.”

“I never want to be that person, to be on a podcast like, ‘What I do is I put my son to bed at 7 because studies show that the brain…’,” she added. “Like, ‘Oh my God, good for you. You go do that’.”

“I am never going to tell someone how to parent,” Eva continued. “I am in no way an expert of being a mom.”

Reflecting on how she manages to parent Santiago, who she shares with husband Jose Baston, she said “even answering it can make other women feel less than sometimes.”

“I’ll hear women go, ‘Oh my God, it’s great, blah blah blah.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, gosh, she has it together. Maybe I’m not doing something right’,” shared the “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” actress, adding that she has “a village” and “huge family” who help her with her son.

“I have an amazing husband who supports me, I have amazing sisters and I have amazing girlfriends who have kids the same age,” she smiled. “So we all chip in and get it done.”