Ethereum’s fees higher than Bitcoin’s for a record two straight months By Cointelegraph

Ethereum’s fees higher than Bitcoin’s for a record two straight months
(ETH) transaction fees have exceeded those on the (BTC) network for two months straight.
Crypto market data aggregator Messari tweeted about the streak on October 8, noting it is the longest period that Ethereum’s transaction fee revenue has exceeded Bitcoin’s in the crypto asset’s history.
