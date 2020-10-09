EEStor Corporation to Complete Private Placement

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EEStor Corporation (TSX.V: ESU) (“EEStor” or the “Corporation”) announces that it will offer (the “Offering”) up to 21,428,571 units (each, a “Unit”) by way of non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.035 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $750,000. Each “Unit” will consist of one common share of the Corporation, and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.05 for a period of twenty-four months.

The Corporation intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to retire existing payables, support operations and cover general and administrative expenses for the next six months. Assuming the Offering is completed in full, the Corporation estimates allocating the proceeds as follows:

Use of Proceeds Allocated Amount Administrative Costs of Private Placement $35,000 Finders’ Fees/Commissions for Private Placement $44,000 Retirement of Existing Trade Payables $115,000 Prototypedevelopment project initial commitment $150,000 Retirement of Promissory Note $39,000 Outstanding Audit Expenses $35,000 ShareholdersMeeting $35,000 Accounting and Bookkeeping $15,000 Transfer Agent $12,000 Legal Fees $75,000 Regulatory Filing Fees $20,000 General and Administrative Expenses $125,000 Unallocated Working Capital $50,000 Gross Proceeds $750,000

The above figures are estimates only, and there may be circumstances in which the Corporation is required to reallocate proceeds of the Offering based on the operational needs of the Corporation, or in the event the Offering is not completed in full.

The Corporation may pay finders’ fees to eligible parties who have introduced subscribers to the Offering. All securities to be issued by the Corporation in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Completion of the Offering remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and cannot be completed until such approval has been obtained. Completion of the Offering is not contingent on completion of any transaction with GreenNH3.

About EEStor

EEStor is a developer of high energy density solid-state capacitor technology utilizing patented Composition Modified Barium Titanate (CMBT) material. EEStor is committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable energy solutions across a broad spectrum of industries and applications.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

