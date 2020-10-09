Eddie Van Halen’s Ex Valerie Bertinelli Shares Pictures From Their First Meeting in New Tribute

Instagram

The actress who was married to the Van Halen star until 2007 takes her online followers down the memory lane with her as she shares a series of throwback pictures with the late rocker.

Actress Valerie Bertinelli is digging through her old photo albums to reminisce about her romance with the late Eddie Van Halen as she continues to mourn his passing.

The “One Day at a Time” star took to her Instagram Story timeline late on Thursday (08Oct20) to share a series of throwback pictures of the couple and its son, Wolfgang, two days after the guitar great lost his battle with cancer.

Alongside one image of Valerie and Eddie hugging in Louisiana 40 years ago, she explained the snap documented “the night we met” while a second shot showed the pair smiling, and was captioned, “Shreveport, LA. August 28, 1980.”

Bertinelli also revisited her first Christmas with Eddie later that year, and a happy family memory of the couple on a carousel ride in New York’s Central Park with their little boy back in 1993.

The stars married in 1981 and separated 20 years later before officially divorcing in 2007.

They both went on to remarry, but remained on friendly terms, and shortly after the news of Eddie’s death broke on Tuesday, Bertinelli paid tribute with a sweet family photo, taken when Wolfgang, now 29, was a toddler.

“40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang,” she began, as she praised his “gorgeous spirit” and lovingly remembered “that impish grin.”

“I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments,” she added. “I will see you in our next life my love.”