Eboni K. Williams Joins ‘RHONY’ as the First Black Housewife

Instagram

In upcoming season 13 of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’, Williams is set to be joining fellow cast members Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney and Sonja Morgan.

–

“The Real Housewives of New York City” is welcoming a new addition to the cast. It has been revealed that Eboni K. Williams has been tapped to join the long-running Bravo reality series, marking her first black Housewife on the show.

“NYC is filled with successful and dynamic black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first black housewife,” the 37-year-old shared her excitement in a statement. “Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before. Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back. I’m going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else.”

In upcoming season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New York City”, Williams will be joining fellow cast members Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney and Sonja Morgan. Williams, who graduated with a law degree from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, is currently serving as a host at Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ Revolt TV.

Her casting comes after Dorinda Medley announced her exit from the show in August. “What a journey this has been,” she said in an Instagram post. “I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice…But all things must come to an end.”

The 55-year-old was grateful for the show, dubbing it “a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away.” She went on to say, “I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way.”

Concluding her message, Dorinda thanked Bravo and NBC for the big experience she got from appearing on the show. “Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success,” she wrote.