Eboni K. Williams Becomes 1st Black Cast Member On Real Housewives Of NY

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Attorney and television personality Eboni K. Williams is joining the Real Housewives of New York City cast as the show’s first Black housewife.

“NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife,” Eboni said in a statement to Bravo. “Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before.”

After 12 seasons of the show, RHONY will finally have a Black cast member despite the city being one of the most diverse in the world. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR