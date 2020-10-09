Eboni K. Williams Becomes 1st Black Cast Member On Real Housewives Of NY

Attorney and television personality Eboni K. Williams is joining the Real Housewives of New York City cast as the show’s first Black housewife.

“NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife,” Eboni said in a statement to Bravo. “Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before.”

After 12 seasons of the show, RHONY will finally have a Black cast member despite the city being one of the most diverse in the world.

Eboni is currently the host and executive producer of Revolt Black News, according to PEOPLE.

Eboni also spoke to ESSENCE about her new gig: “This franchise historically has not had a Black lens and now it will for the first time in 13 years. I’m beyond. I’m thrilled. I’m honored. It is my great hope that my presence on this show will just do it justice. Do Black women justice. Do our culture justice. I can only hope to touch on the magic that are Black women.”