Dwayne Johnson Credits His Honesty for Becoming Most Followed American Man on Instagram

The ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ star celebrates reaching 200 million followers on the photo-sharing platform by opening a bottle of Teremana, his tequila brand.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has reached a new milestone. The wrestler-turned-actor has officially become the most followed man in America and the most followed American man in the world after reaching 200 million followers on Instagram.

And what could be a more appropriate way than to celebrate it by returning to the photo-sharing site and popping a bottle of liquor, so that’s exactly what he did. On Thursday, October 8, the 48-year-old shared a video of him donning a crisp white shirt and a bow tie while cracking open a bottle of Teremana, his tequila brand.

“The life lesson I want to share with you guys is to always speak your truth,” he said in the video. “Always speak your truth and do your best to speak your truth with compassion, with a little bit of poise, with a little bit of dignity, with respect and with empathy.”

Repeating his message in the caption, he wrote, “Even when the conversations get uncomfortable – when you approach with respect and care – on the other side of discomfort – is clarity and progress.” He went on thanking his fans and followers “for giving me the space to speak my truth.”

“You have my word, I’ll always do my best to speak my truth with dignity, respect, empathy and GRATITUDE,” he vowed, before mentioning the milestone he’s celebrating at the moment. “Love you guys, I always got your back and let’s keep rockin’,” he concluded it.

Johnson might not give away the exact example of him speaking the truth, but he recently posted several political videos in which he endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris. His posts earned mixed reactions, with some of his Republican fans expressing their disappointment at the former “Ballers” star.

His endorsement for Biden, however, is believed to have led to the surge of his followers in the last few weeks. According to Trackalytics, Johnson has amassed some 200,000,000 Instagram followers since he publicly declared that he would vote for Biden-Harris at the upcoming election.

Portuguese pro soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo is still the most followed person in the world on Instagram at 238 million, while Ariana Grande holds the biggest worldwide female Instagram following with 203 million.