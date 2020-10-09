Dutch central bank approves first crypto service under AMLD5 regulations By Cointelegraph

Dutch central bank approves first crypto service under AMLD5 regulations
The central bank of the Netherlands, De Nederlandsche Bank NV (DNB), has granted AMDAX BV the ability to operate under its jurisdiction.
This marks the first time a digital asset company has been approved in the country following the introduction of strict new regulations that saw many crypto related businesses close or leave the Netherlands.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.