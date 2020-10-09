Donald Trump Refers To LeBron James As A “Nasty Spokesman” & A “Hater” For His Support Of The Democratic Party & The Black Lives Matter Movement

Donald Trump has had a lot to say about people who do not agree with with his political views, and this time he’s coming for LeBron James, ironically, right before he’s set to play for his fourth NBA Championship ring tonight.

While speaking on the “Rush Limbaugh Show”, Trump calls LeBron a “nasty spokesman” for the Democratic Party, and alludes to the idea of him ruining professional basketball games with his political commentary.

“LeBron is a spokesman for the Democratic Party and a very nasty spokesman,” Donnie said. “Because, again, I’ve done so much for the Black community and people don’t wanna see that and he’s a great basketball player but people don’t wanna see a guy that way.”

He goes on to call LeBron James a hater, and express that people are no longer watching professional basketball because of him.

“They don’t want to see that. We have enough difficulty during the week, you don’t wanna sit down watching a basketball game and then watch somebody that hates your guts, okay, he’s a hater. So I look at it and I look at. the NBA and I can’t watch it and nobody’s watching it and their ratings are down the tubes.”

According to TMZ, Trump went onto speak about the term “Black Lives Matter,” saying that it is racist because it puts people of different races against one another.

Trump is known for his tireless rants and commentary that folks do not seem to be shocked by anymore. Nevertheless, let us know your thoughts, Roomies.

