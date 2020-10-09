Donald Trump lashes ‘nasty’ LeBron James in angry NBA rant

US President Donald Trump has taken aim at LeBron James, and the NBA’s mission to promote social justice, blaming the league’s stance on social issues for a massive fall in ratings.

Television viewing figures for the NBA Finals have fallen to record lows in the United States, but the slump can be attributed to various factors according to industry experts.

Yet that was all the President needed to pounce on the NBA star, who has been a vocal critic of Trump’s behaviour and policy.

LeBron lashes out at Trump

“The NBA has become so political that nobody cares about it anymore,” Trump said on The Rush Limbaugh Show.

“Nobody’s watching it. I don’t even know who is playing in the Finals. I don’t know anybody who is watching the NBA.”

“LeBron has been a spokesman [for the Democratic Party] — I don’t know him, I’ve never met him,” Trump said.

“All I know is that when he endorsed Hillary [Clinton], I said, ‘That’s the greatest endorsement I’ve ever seen because when he endorsed Hillary four years ago, she came up to his knee.'”

NBA coach condemns Trump’s remarks

Trump added: “LeBron is a spokesman for the Democratic Party. And a very nasty spokesman.

“I’ve done so much for the Black community, and people don’t want to see that. He’s a great basketball player, but people don’t want to see a guy who is that way. They don’t want to see that.

“We have enough difficulty during the week. You don’t want to sit down and watch a basketball game, and then watch somebody who hates your guts. He’s a hater.

“I look at it, and I look at the NBA, and I can’t watch it, and nobody’s watching it. Their ratings are down the tubes.

“I’m telling you, I haven’t watched a basketball game in a long time, and I have no interest in doing it.”

According to figures on the Sports Media Watch website, Game 1 of the Finals was watched by 7.41 million people in the United States compared to 13.4 million viewers for 2019’s Game 1 in late May.

Trump sparks backlash with call for kneeling NFL players to be ‘fired’

While conservatives have pointed to the fall in ratings as proof the viewing public has grown tired of the messages highlighting social injustice, several other factors are also at play.

The NBA returned from the pandemic in July — a month after the season traditionally finishes in June.

That pitted the league up against the NFL, the most popular TV sport in the country, and the baseball postseason.

The Lakers and Heat game 1 clash went head to head with the Los Angeles Dodgers as well as the New York Yankees MLB playoff games, drawing viewers from the two biggest media markets in the United States.

Game three of the finals went head-to-head with the NFL’s traditional “Sunday Night Football”, one of the most popular programs on US television.

“Going up head-to-head with the NFL and MLB post-season is a first, and the competition has had a negative effect on audience delivery,” media consultant Brad Adgate told the Front Office Sports website.