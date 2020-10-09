Does Mint Mobile offer any spam call blocking?

Best answer: No, Mint Mobile does not offer any spam call blocking. If you want to block calls on your phone with Mint Mobile, you will need to use another service.
You need your own solution
Mint Mobile keeps things simple and focuses on delivering unlimited calls and text, as well as plenty of data. Unlike some of the bigger and more expensive carriers, Mint Mobile does not offer spam call blocking with its service. If you find you’re receiving too many spam or scam calls on your phone, there are still some things you can do to help.
Many Samsung phones, for example, have a service built into the phone app called Hiya. With the Galaxy S20, you’re only a few steps away from enabling the feature. Hiya is available to download on other Android phones though it is nice that Samsung includes the premium features for free and helps it to be one of the best phones to use with Mint Mobile.
If you’re checking out other spam-blocking apps on Google Play, keep in mind that many of them will have a subscription cost. Most of the free apps will be supported by ads forcing you to choose between spam and ads.
If you’re considering paying more per month anyways, it’s worth checking out T-Mobile’s own prepaid service. While it is more expensive, all of its plans come with T-Mobile’s scam-blocking protection. You should also keep in mind that none of these services will ever be 100% accurate all the time, and even with blocking enabled, you’ll likely still receive some unwanted calls.
