Dixie D’Amelio Attends Chanel Fashion Show At Home

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio was just invited to her very first fashion show by Chanel but because of Coronavirus safety protocol, the Paris Fashion Week event looked a LITTLE different than usual.


Dixie D’Amelio / youtu.be

Okay, maybe more than a little different.

The fashion show actually went down in the comfort of a beautiful living room, provided courtesy of The West Hollywood EDITION.

View this video on YouTube


Dixie D’Amelio / youtu.be

The space was complete with a dreamy Chanel closet filled with all of Dixie’s wardrobe options for her front row seat to the show.

Before the show, Dixie got some advice from influencer and designer Camila Coelho, who gave her tips on proper fashion show etiquette as well as a crash course on the French language.


Dixie D’Amelio / youtu.be / Via youtu.be

“French people will look at you differently when you greet them in French,” Camila explained (which we may or may not have learned from watching Emily in Paris).

And of course, what is fashion show prep without a pep talk from your grandma?


Dixie D’Amelio / youtu.be / Via youtu.be

“Oh my, that’s beautiful! I love it!” Dixie’s grandma gushed as she showed her all of the clothing and accessories.

After Dixie was thoroughly prepared, it was time to tune into the virtual show on her living room TV!


Dixie D’Amelio / youtu.be / Via youtu.be

“I’m currently sitting in the front row, alone, VIP, at the Chanel fashion show and we’re about to start watching it!”

While Dixie may not have gotten the full Parisian fashion show experience, I have to say that this must have been a pretty close second.


Dixie D’Amelio / youtu.be

I think I can get behind this virtual fashion show thing!

