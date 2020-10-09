Disha Patani’s perfect butterfly kick shows her dedication for fitness

Disha Patani is unstoppable when it comes to fitness. And we love her for that. The actress does rigorous workouts religiously and doesn’t shy away from showing off her histrionics on social media. Much to the heartburn of unfit souls like us.

Yesterday, the actress posted a new video on her Instagram where she does the butterfly kick. And boy! does she have strength? Calling it perfect would be an understatement. In one swift move, the diva does the butterfly kick. Disha Patani has been training in kickboxing and MMA for a while now. That’s the reason we often see videos of her kicking and striking punches on social media. Must say, the actress sets these public platforms on fire with her jaw-dropping fitness videos.











Disha Patani is currently shooting for a song with Salman Khan for her next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actress has sizzled on the screen with the superstar before with the song Slo motion. Looks like the two are going to repeat the magic again.