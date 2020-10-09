Disha Patani stuns in athleisure as she steps out in Mumbai

Disha Patani who had been busy shooting for Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is back in Mumbai. The stunner was in Karjat since the past few days and today she was snapped in Mumbai. Disha and Salman have been seen together in Bharat before this and Radhe is their second outing. Disha had been sharing pictures and videos of herself from the sets of the film since the past few days as she was there for a song shoot.



This morning, Disha was seen rocking an orange tracksuit. The actress paired it up with a super cool Adidas fanny pack and rainbow base sneakers. She happily posed for the paparazzi before zooming off in her ride.