Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.52% By .com

.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 1.52% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Pandora A/S (CSE:), which rose 17.20% or 83.8 points to trade at 571.0 at the close. Meanwhile, GN Store Nord (CSE:) added 4.32% or 21.1 points to end at 509.0 and Novozymes A/S B (CSE:) was up 3.66% or 14.3 points to 405.5 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tryg A/S (CSE:), which fell 3.56% or 7.4 points to trade at 200.2 at the close. Ambu A/S (CSE:) declined 2.06% or 4.0 points to end at 187.3 and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) was down 1.67% or 18.5 points to 1090.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 81 to 59 and 14 ended unchanged.

Shares in Pandora A/S (CSE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 17.20% or 83.8 to 571.0. Shares in GN Store Nord (CSE:) rose to all time highs; up 4.32% or 21.1 to 509.0.

Crude oil for November delivery was down 0.12% or 0.05 to $41.14 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to hit $43.34 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 1.79% or 33.85 to trade at $1928.95 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.53% to 6.2942, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4425.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.60% at 93.082.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

