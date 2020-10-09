Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.52% By .com

© . Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.52%



.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 1.52% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Pandora A/S (CSE:), which rose 17.20% or 83.8 points to trade at 571.0 at the close. Meanwhile, GN Store Nord (CSE:) added 4.32% or 21.1 points to end at 509.0 and Novozymes A/S B (CSE:) was up 3.66% or 14.3 points to 405.5 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tryg A/S (CSE:), which fell 3.56% or 7.4 points to trade at 200.2 at the close. Ambu A/S (CSE:) declined 2.06% or 4.0 points to end at 187.3 and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) was down 1.67% or 18.5 points to 1090.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 81 to 59 and 14 ended unchanged.

Shares in Pandora A/S (CSE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 17.20% or 83.8 to 571.0. Shares in GN Store Nord (CSE:) rose to all time highs; up 4.32% or 21.1 to 509.0.

Crude oil for November delivery was down 0.12% or 0.05 to $41.14 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to hit $43.34 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 1.79% or 33.85 to trade at $1928.95 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.53% to 6.2942, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4425.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.60% at 93.082.