Demi Lovato’s Ex Max Ehrich Pleads With Fans to Stop ‘Bullying’ After Their Split

The former star of ‘The Young and the Restless’ actor urges fans to stop the harassment following their separation as he insists they are both ‘anti-bullying people.’

Max Ehrich has made an impassioned plea for fans of himself and ex-fiancee Demi Lovato to stop “bullying” the pair online.

Demi and Max started dating in March (20) and got engaged after a whirlwind romance in July. However, following their split in September, the 29-year-old “The Young and the Restless” actor alleged he found out their engagement was off “through a tabloid” while filming new movie “Southern Gospel” on location in Atlanta, Georgia.

He went on to accuse Demi of using him to further her career, calling the separation a “calculated PR stunt” and prompting much speculation about the nature of the split.

After Demi released her new single “Still Have Me”, addressing the breakup, last week (ends04Oct20), Max spoke with TMZ at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday and shared his hope that “the media starts respecting both of us as human beings and just leave us alone.”

Addressing the backlash from fans on social media, he added, “I think that we’re both anti-bullying people, so people should just stop bullying people.”

“It’s ridiculous, it’s silly, and what people think it’s about is nothing to do with what’s actually happening,” he explained. “So, people just shouldn’t read anything or believe what they’re reading.”

While the pair might not be in love anymore, Max had nothing but good things to say about the “Confident” singer, insisting, “I wish her the best. I just want her to be the happiest person in the world.” However, he added he needs “some time” before he starts dating again.