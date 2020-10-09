Demi Lovato Reveals the Exact Moment She Knew She Was Queer

Demi Lovato realized she was queer thanks to a classic movie scene.

The pop star revealed during Facebook’s Coming Out 2020 event on Friday, Oct. 9, that she discovered more about her sexuality while watching the 1999 film Cruel Intentions.

“It was definitely when I was young and definitely should not have been watching Cruel Intentions but did, and it was that scene where they made out on the park lawn,” Lovato said of how she knew she was queer. “I was just like, ‘Oh wait a minute, I really like that, I want to try it.’ And then when I was 17 I did get down with that.”

The well-known movie moment takes place on a blanket in a park, where Kathryn Merteuil (Sarah Michelle Gellar) teaches Cecile Caldwell (Selma Blair) how to kiss and get to first base. “Haven’t you ever practiced on one of your girlfriends?” Merteuil asks. After they make out, Caldwell says, “That was cool.”