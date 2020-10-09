Daredevil fans urge Marvel to resurrect Netflix characters for MCU’s Spider-Man 3: ‘This is what the fans want’

The multiverse will introduce different worlds featuring a whole host of characters, dead and alive, into future films.

Currently, the theory goes that this will be properly explored in Disney+ series WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, followed by Spider-Man 3 and the Doctor Strange sequel, titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

“What’s the ONE character you want to be added to Spider-Man 3?” @getFANDOM asked on Twitter.

Read more

One response came from Vincent D’Onofrio, who played the villainous Kingpin in Netflix’s cancelled Marvel show Daredevil. He wrote: “When I was a boy…,” which is a reference to a line spoken by Kingpin.

This caused excitement among the Daredevil fan community, with many urging Marvel to make this a reality. The same people also stated how much they want Charlie Cox to return as the superhero.

“Literally all the actors of Netflix Marvel deserves to play their respective characters in MCU crossovers,” one person wrote. “Their acting was top notch with less corny jokes.”

“I’m sure this is what all fans want,” another person said, adding: “Hope Marvel does the right thing.”

Another fan wrote: “The best Kingpin ever! Vincent is a great actor! Kingpin and Daredevil should be brought back.”

Netflix cancelled Daredevil in November 2018. The streaming service announced the news in a statement, writing: “Although it’s painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note”.

Later this year, Marvel will secure full rights to characters from the Daredevil comic book series.

Vincent D’Onofrio stoked ‘Daredevil’ fans’ excitement with Spider-Man tweet (Netflix)

It was recently revealed that Jamie Foxx would be reprising the role of Electro in the next Spider-Man film despite first appearing in Sony’s non-MCU related sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014.