Cronulla’s John Morris – Andrew Johns, Brad Fittler back Morris to continue coaching

Rugby league legends Andrew Johns and Brad Fittler have backed John Morris to continue coaching the Cronulla Sharks moving forward.

Despite losing the likes of strike players Josh Morris and Bronson Xerri early in the year, Cronulla still found a way to win and finished the home and away season in eighth spot on the NRL ladder before going down to the Raiders in the elimination final.

But the future of Morris, who’s off-contract at the end of next year, remains clouded after former Sharks coach Shane Flanagan was shown the door the by the Dragons.

Wide World of Sports revealed last month that Flanagan remains a chance to return to the club, who he coached to a premiership in 2015.

John Morris (Getty)

However, Johns said Morris deserves to keep his spot as the head coach due to him overachieving in season 2020 following the injuries and setbacks the club was hit with.

“He deserves another couple of years,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and the Eighth.

“They have overachieved from what they’ve gone through.

“Josh Morris left, Kyle Flanagan [left], Bronson Xerri their strike player – we know the drama he went through.

“They’ve got Matt Moylan on huge money who hasn’t played much. Andrew Fifita didn’t play much.

“I think he’s done a wonderful job.”

NRL Highlights: Raiders v Sharks – Elimination Finals

Like Johns, Fittler took a similar approach but said Morris would have to show improvement in season 2021.

“There are some tough personalities there,’ Fittler added.

“There are some great footballers and when you look at their team you think, ‘wow they’re a chance against anyone’.

“Given he’s an ex-player that’s played with them, he’s done a really good job.

“Next year is his big year.

“He has to make some moves and the side has got to change a little bit.

“I can’t see him improving that much with the same team.”

