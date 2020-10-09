Coolie No.1, Chhalaang and Durgavati all set for an OTT release

The coronavirus pandemic dealt a major blow to the film industry. With the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, the government enforced a nationwide lockdown. This resulted in all production work as well as film releases coming to a halt. All theatres were also shut down.

However, during these testing times, the OTT platforms have come to the rescue for the filmmakers as it has provided a viable alternative for the release of films. While we’ve already seen plenty of Bollywood films go the OTT route, it seems like we’ve just got few new additions to the list. Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No. 1, Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha’s Chhalaang and Bhumi Pednekar’s Durgavati are the films that will release on Amazon’s streaming service. Coolie No.1 will have a Christmas release this year. The Hansal Mehta directorial Chhalaang will release on November 13 (Diwali). Bhumi Pednekar’s Durgavati will be available to stream on December 11.