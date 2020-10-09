College football Week 6: Picks and preview

There are not many games involving teams from The Associated Press Top 25, but four this weekend’s matchups feature matchups of two ranked teams. So, there is some intrigue to Week 6.
No. 17 LSU (1-1) at Missouri (0-2), Saturday, Noon
Originally scheduled to be played at LSU and in prime time, these dueling Tigers will now meet in Columbia, Mo., due to Hurricane Delta. LSU bounced back from its opening loss to Mississippi State with a 41-7 win over Vanderbilt. Mizzou is playing its third straight ranked team after being outscored 73-31 by Alabama and Tennessee. Missouri’s last win over a Top 25 squad at home came in November 2013.
Prediction: LSU (-14)
No. 19 Virginia Tech (2-0) at No. 8 North Carolina (2-0), Saturday, Noon, ABC
An intriguing matchup of two ranked opponents in the ACC. The fact Virginia Tech’s 2-0 is not that much of a surprise. But, while the Tar Heels were trending up as a program, the fact they are in position to open with three straight wins for the first time since 2011 is kind of a big deal. Carolina has totaled 57 points in its first two games while the Hokies have scored 83. Are we thinking shootout?
Prediction: Virginia Tech (+5)
No. 22 Texas (2-1) vs. Oklahoma (1-2) (at Dallas, Texas), Saturday, Noon, Fox
Consider this a sort of bizzaro version of the Red River Showdown. Limited fan attendance, no Texas State Fair and both teams might have a confidence issue. Oklahoma has dropped out of the Top 25 after losing back-to-back regular-season games for the first time since 1999. Texas, meanwhile, is coming off a 33-31 loss to TCU and has yielded 89 points in its last two games. The Sooners have won four of the last five meetings in this rivalry.
Prediction: Oklahoma (-2)
No. 4 Florida (2-0) at No. 21 Texas A,amp;M (1-1), Saturday, Noon, ESPN
This will be Florida’s biggest test on the young season, mainly because it’s the first ranked team on the docket for the Gators. They’ve scored 89 points through two games, but also allowed 59. The Aggies, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from a 52-24 loss at Alabama. Texas A,amp;M has dropped six straight regular-season games against ranked opponents.
Prediction: Florida (-6 1/2)
UT San Antonio (3-1) at No. 15 BYU (3-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
BYU last started 4-0 in 2014 and seems to be in a good spot to match that mark this weekend. The Cougars have been relatively balanced while outscoring Navy, Troy and Louisiana Tech 148-24 on the season. BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is also off to a strong start, throwing for 949 yards with six touchdowns, one interception and five rushing TDs. UTSA, also playing well, last faced a ranked opponent in 2016.
Prediction: BYU (-34 1/2)
No. 14 Tennessee (2-0) at No. 3 Georgia (2-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., CBS
There is plenty of history to this rivalry and it’s great to see both teams ranked for this year’s matchup. That said, Georgia has won the last three meetings with Tennessee by a combined score of 122-26. Throw in the fact that the Bulldogs have outscored Arkansas and Auburn 64-16, and the challenge for the Vols this weekend remains a serious one. Tennessee has scored 66 points in two games, but how well it plays defensively is an obvious key with this one.
Prediction: Georgia (-12 1/2)
Texas Tech (1-2) at No. 24 Iowa State (2-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Perhaps that season-opening loss to upstart Louisiana was a wake-up call for the Cyclones, who followed with wins at TCU and over then-No. 18 Oklahoma. However, Iowa State still must improve a defense that’s yielded 95 points in 2020. Facing a Texas Tech squad that’s scored 112 presents a stiff test. Then again, the Red Raiders have allowed 127 points on the season.
Prediction: Texas Tech (+12 1/2)
Arkansas (1-1) at No. 13 Auburn (1-1), Saturday, 4 p.m., SEC Network
It’s a small sample size, but Auburn might end up being a mystery all season. The Tigers should be a solid defensive squad the rest of the way, but signs of inconsistency on the offensive side of the ball seem to be there. So, what does that mean for this weekend? Arkansas just pulled off a 21-14 upset win at then-No. 16 Mississippi State. Of course, the Hogs have lost four in a row to Auburn.
Prediction: Auburn (-14)
No. 2 Alabama (2-0) at Mississippi (1-1), Saturday, 6 p.m., ESPN
The love fest between Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban has begun. The truth is, however, that while Ole Miss can score (77 points in 2020), it’s also had trouble stopping its first two opponents (92 allowed in 2020). Alabama, meanwhile, dropped 90 on its first opponents, but also gave up 43 points. Expect the Tide to roll, but points to be aplenty for both sides.
Prediction: Alabama (-23)
No. 7 Miami, Fla. (3-0) at No. 1 Clemson (3-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ABC
This might be the game of the week. The ACC in prime time with the Hurricanes trying to open 4-0 for the first time since 2017. With D’Eriq King (six TD passes, no interceptions) running the offense, Miami has totaled 130 points. But, are the ‘Canes potent enough to pull off the upset? Clemson has allowed 10 first-half points and recorded 13 sacks overall in 2020.
Prediction: Clemson (-14)
Florida State (1-2) at No. 5 Notre Dame (2-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m., NBC
All appears good for the Irish’s return to the field following a COVID-19 outbreak. Notre Dame hasn’t played since a 52-0 rout of South Florida on Sept. 19. Once fierce rivals, the Irish and Seminoles aren’t frequent foes these days. Notre Dame won the last meeting 42-13 in 2018. Florida State announced that Jordan Travis (13 of 20, 222 yards with one TD, one INT) will be the squad’s third different starting quarterback this season.
Prediction: Notre Dame (-20 1/2)
Tulane (2-1) at Houston (0-0), Thursday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Following COVID-19 postponement and cancellations, Houston finally appears ready to start its season. What to expect of the Cougars is truly unknown, especially facing a team that has three games under its belt. Tulane just dropped 66 on Southern Miss to bounce back from a loss to Navy. The Green Wave, though, have won just once in their last eight visits to Houston.
Prediction: Houston (-6 1/2)
Louisville (1-2) at Georgia Tech (1-2), Friday, 7 p.m., ESPN
A matchup of two teams desperately looking to avoid a third consecutive loss. Louisville lost to ranked Miami and PIttsburgh teams by a combined 16 points. The Cardinals committed six turnovers over both contests. The Yellow Jackets, meanwhile, opened with that win at Florida State but followed with losses to UCF and Syracuse by a combined 45 points. Georgia Tech won the most recent meeting in 2018.
Prediction: Louisville (-4 1/2)
North Carolina State (2-1) at Virginia (1-1), Saturday, Noon, ACC Network
This might be one of the more entertaining contests of the weekend, and certainly in the ACC. The Wolfpack pulled out an impressive 30-29 win at then-No. 24 Pittsburgh last weekend with Devin Leary throwing for 336 yards with four touchdowns. Virginia did not let things get totally out of hand during a 41-23 loss at Clemson, and it’s at home looking to bounce back. The Cavaliers have lost three of the last four against N.C. State.
Prediction: Virginia (-9 1/2)
South Carolina (0-2) at Vanderbilt (0-2), Saturday, Noon, SEC Network
Something will give this weekend between squads looking for their first victory of 2020. In defense of the Gamecocks, they might get a bit of a reprieve after facing ranked Tennessee and Florida teams to open the season. Vanderbilt, meanwhile, also lost to a pair of Top 25 teams in Texas A,amp;M and LSU. South Carolina has won 11 in a row over Vanderbilt, including five straight at Nashville.
Prediction: South Carolina (-13)
Pittsburgh (3-1) at Boston College (2-1), Saturday, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Pitt must find a way to bounce back from that disheartening 30-29 loss in the final few seconds to North Carolina State. The Panthers allowed as many points to the Wolfpack as they did over the previous three games. BC has not scored more than 26 points in a game this season, but also hasn’t yielded more than the same amount. The Eagles snapped a four-game slide to Pitt with last season’s victory.
Prediction: Boston College (+5 1/2)
Kansas State (2-1) at TCU (1-1), Saturday, 4 p.m., Fox
The big pregame storyline is the health of Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (four TD passes, zero INTs in 2020). And, will he be able to play? TCU, meanwhile, is looking to build on its 33-31 loss at then-No. 9 Texas. The Horned Frogs’ two games have been decided by five points, and this contest could very well be another tight one.
Predictions: TCU (-9)
Mississippi State (1-1) at Kentucky (0-2), Saturday, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
Is the bloom already off the Mike Leach Mississippi State rose after losing 21-14 at home to Arkansas? That came one week after winning 44-34 at LSU. So, which Bulldogs team will show up Saturday at Lexington? Also, what should we expect from K.J. Costello (six TDs, five INTs)? Kentucky has not opened 0-3 since 1982, but will be trying for a third straight home win over Mississippi State.
Prediction: Kentucky (-1 1/2)
Marshall (2-0) at Western Kentucky (1-2), Saturday, 7:30 p.m., RSN/Stadium Plus
This is a nice Conference USA matchup between two of the East Division’s better teams. However, while Marshall aims to go 3-0 for the first time since 2014, Western Kentucky is trying to build on its first win of the season — 20-17 at Middle Tennessee. The Thundering Herd are looking for a fourth consecutive win over WKU, though, those previous three games have been decided by a combined 13 points.
Prediction: Marshall (-7)
