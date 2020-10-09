College football schedule today: Full TV coverage for Week 6 Power 5, top 25 games

Week 6 of the college football season presents several “prove it” games for teams looking to climb higher into the College Football Playoff picture.

Four games will take place on Saturday between top-25 teams: two in the ACC, another two in the SEC. Those include No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A,amp;M, No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina, No. 14 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia and the “College GameDay” game of the week, No. 8 Miami at No. 1 Clemson.

Each of those ranked games brings something different to the table: For Florida-Texas A,amp;M, it provides a direct comparison between the Gators and second-ranked Alabama, which beat the Aggies 52-24 a week prior; Virginia Tech-UNC will help determine whether Mack Brown’s Tar Heels are truly ACC contenders in a year they don’t face Clemson in the regular season.

Speaking of the Tigers, they get their latest shot from Miami, which has looked strong three games into the season. But the last time these teams faced off as top-10 opponents came in the 2017 ACC championship game, when the Tigers demolished the seventh-ranked Hurricanes 38-3. Then there’s No. 14 Tennessee, which will look to see if it’s ahead of schedule under Jeremy Pruitt against Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, fresh off a 27-6 thrashing of then-seventh-ranked Auburn.

And, while it has certainly lost its sheen due to early-season losses, the Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma is always worth tuning in to watch.

Here’s the full college football Week 6 schedule for every Power 5 and top-25 team, including TV schedule, final scores and how to watch every game live:

College football schedule Week 6: What games are on today?

Friday, Oct. 2

Game Time (ET) TV channel Louisville at Georgia Tech 7:30 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

Saturday, Oct. 3

Game Time (ET) TV channel No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A,amp;M Noon ESPN, fuboTV No. 17 LSU at Missouri* Noon No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina Noon ABC, fuboTV No. 22 Texas at Oklahoma Noon Fox, fuboTV Coastal Carolina at No. 23 Louisiana Noon ESPN2, fuboTV N.C. State at Virginia Noon ACC Network, fuboTV South Carolina at Vanderbilt Noon SEC Network, fuboTV Duke at Syracuse 12:30 p.m. ESPN3 No. 14 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia 3:30 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Texas-San Antonio at No. 15 BYU 3:30 p.m. ESPN2, fuboTV Texas Tech at No. 24 Iowa State 3:30 p.m. ABC, fuboTV Arkansas at No. 13 Auburn 4 p.m. SECN, fuboTV Pitt at Boston College 4 p.m. ACCN, fuboTV Kansas State at TCU 4 p.m. Fox, fuboTV No. 2 Alabama at Ole Miss* 7:30 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson 7:30 p.m. NBC, fuboTV Mississippi State at Kentucky 7:30 p.m. SECN, fuboTV

*reflects games affected by Hurricane Delta

How to watch, live stream college football games

The Week 5 games involving ranked teams will be broadcast live on national TV, with games appearing on ESPN, Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC and the SEC Network. Live streaming options include WatchESPN, CBS All Access, Fox.com, Peacock or fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

