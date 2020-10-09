Coaches, players to be penalized for approaching refs without masks

The NFL is now looking to penalize clubs during games for failing to adhere to health and safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN reported on Friday that NFL officials have been told to flag teams for unsportsmanlike conduct if a coach or anybody else on the sideline approaches a referee without properly wearing a mask or similar face covering.

At least five coaches and their teams have, thus far, received fines for not correctly covering noses and mouths while on sidelines.

“We have seen multiple occasions where head coaches have removed their masks to communicate with game officials during games,” senior vice president of officiating administration Perry Fewell wrote in a memo obtained by ESPN. “Doing so creates unnecessary, increased risk for the game official, the head coach, and others, and is inconsistent with the requirement that face coverings be worn at all times. … Consistent with all other individuals on the sideline, game officials are entitled to your respect as they perform their job duties during the pandemic.”

Fewell continued:

“We have reminded game officials that if an individual not wearing a face covering approaches them inappropriately, they have the authority to take administrative or officiating action, including a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.”

The report comes on the same day New York Jets players and other personnel were sent home after at least one individual returned a presumptive positive COVID-19 test. Since late last week, multiple games have been shifted on the schedule due to teams reporting positive tests and coronavirus-related concerns.

Reports surfaced on Monday that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell threatened to strip draft picks and force forfeits of games for clubs found guilty of violating the league’s safety guidelines.