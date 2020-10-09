Christopher Bell jailed for strangling girlfriend Natalina Angok’s to death in Melbourne’s Chinatown

A man who strangled his girlfriend to death in a laneway in Melbourne’s Chinatown has been jailed for more than two decades for her murder.

Christopher Bell, 34, was today sentenced to 21 years behind bars over girlfriend Natalina Angok’s murder, with a non-parole period of 15 years.

The body of Ms Angok, 32, was found by a member of the public just after 6.30am on April last year.

Natalina Angok was found dead in Chinatown. (Supplied)

Bell strangled Ms Angok to death and then discarded her body in the alleyway before going to gamble at Crown Casino and buying himself a souvlaki.

Her murder prompted vigils across Melbourne as the city mourned her death.

Newly released CCTV showed the pair, who were together for nine months, arguing in a taxi moments before Bell murdered the aspiring dental nurse.

A court previously heard Bell suffered from schizophrenia and was released from a psychiatric facility in Gippsland a week before he killed Ms Angok.

About 100 people gathered on the steps of the Victorian Parliament House for a vigil to honour Natalina Angok. (Twitter/@approachingcrit)

The judge noted Bell had a history of violence against women long before he was diagnosed with a mental illness.

Ms Angok is believed to have fought back against Bell, with his DNA found underneath her fingernails.