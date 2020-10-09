Chrishell Stause and Her ‘DWTS’ Pro Partner Make Up With Roses After ‘First Fight’

Instagram

Chrishell Stause is one of the celebrity contestants who are competing in the current season 29 of “Dancing with the Stars“. She has the show’s pro dancer Gleb Savchenko as her partner and it seems his strict Russian nature leads to their “first fight,” four weeks after working together.

Detailing the matter on an Instagram post Thursday, October 8, the “Selling Sunset” star wrote, “Ok full disclosure, @glebsavchenkoofficial and I had our first fight-ha!” She posted a picture of her holding a gorgeous flower bouquet which apparently was from Gleb.

“If apologies look like THIS, I guess it’s not so bad!!” she went on saying. “We both care so much and I love the passion he brings to what he does. We are working on me picking up some of his strict Russian nature, and I am softening him up with a little southern charm. Finding the balance landed us here and I truly think this could be our best week yet.”

<br />

Gleb commented on the post with heart emojies. Singer Jana Kramer, who was partnered with Gleb when she appeared on ABC’s dancing competition back in 2016, also chimed in the comment section, writing, “Hahahaha get ready girl!!!”

Prior to this, the estranged wife of Justin Hartley talked about her friendship with Gleb. “He is the absolute best. I absolutely love him. He is so patient and he’s just … he knows how to push me, but not in a way that’s intimidating, and I think that that is a little bit what I was scared of working with a pro,” she gushed over him. “I just felt there’s a lot of intimidation there with feeling like they’re going to be disappointed when they find out they were paired with you, because there are some people that are already so talented.”

She continued, “I feel like I’m paired with the perfect person that I know I’m going to get the best I possibly could get with him, because we do have such a chemistry and a bond, and I feel like I really trust him.”

Of the way he teaches her dancing, Chrishell said, “He’s had me do all these exercises where there are so many times I kept trying to do something and he’s like, ‘You have to wait for me. You don’t move unless I move.’ He has all of these different exercises that are really focused on that, where it’s like, just let him do all the work and you have to stay back and listen. It’s a really bonding experience doing that with somebody.”

The actress and reality star added, “At this point I just feel so close to him and I feel like he’s somebody I’m going to be friends with for the rest of my life, for sure.”