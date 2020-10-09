Chris Brown Takes Rumored New GF Gina Huynh on London Date After Ammika Harris Reunion

Instagram

The ‘With You’ hitmaker is spotted hitting the Notting Hill neighborhood with the Vietnamese model after recently posting a photo of his reunion with his son Aeko and baby mama Ammika.

Chris Brown is taking his alleged new romance overseas. The R&B star, who has been rumored to be in a relationship with Gina Huynh, has been spotted in London with the ex-girlfriend of Sean “P. Diddy” Combs.

On Thursday, October 8, the 31-year-old singer was photographed hitting the Notting Hill neighborhood. Pictures which have hit the web don’t show him together with the Vietnamese model, but he reportedly later stepped into a car with someone who appeared to be Gina.

Chris opted for a casual, yet flashy look in a thick jacket featuring colorful star patches over a white T-shirt, teamed with faded purple ruched pants and and a pair of green and pink printed kicks. He finished the look with a green Los Angeles Angels cap and several necklaces. He didn’t forget to wear a blue surgical mask to stay safe.

Gina, meanwhile, was seen waiting inside the car with a serious look on her face. She donned a white top or dress with what looks like a cutout across the chest area and she kept it warm with a black coat. She carried a small white sling bag and her long raven hair was let loose.

Chris and Gina were first spotted together on the set a music video he was filming with Young Thug in late September. The two acted like a couple at the time, holding hands while strolling the set in Los Angeles.

Several days later on Tuesday, October 6, he posted on Instagram a photo of him with his son Aeko and ex Ammika Harris. It marked their first reunion after they were separated since March due to the travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ammika and Aeko were in Germany visiting her mother when coronavirus hit the United States back in March, while the “Go Crazy” singer quarantined in the United States as the government put a travel ban from the U.S. to Germany.

While Ammika could have flown back to the U.S. with her son months ago, an insider said, “Ammika would love nothing more than for her and Aeko to be reunited with Chris. But their main priority as parents is the safety and well-being of their baby.”

The source additionally noted that traveling from Germany to the U.S. would have been “a very long flight and that would be taking a lot of risks, especially since Aeko is too young to wear a mask. That’s just not a risk they’re willing to take right now. Chris and Ammika know they have all the time in the world and will be reunited when the time is right.”