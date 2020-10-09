Cardi B Lashes Out at Fans for Dragging Estranged Husband Offset

Instagram

The ‘WAP’ female rapper is quick to defend the Migos star as her followers take a dig at him following their separation after roughly three years of marriage.

–

Cardi B might not be on speaking terms with her estranged husband Offset, but that won’t stop her defending him from critical fans.

The 27-year-old rapper split from Migos star Offset last month (Sep20), with the news coming as a shock to the “WAP” singer’s millions of fans. Following their breakup, one of Cardi’s devotees said on Twitter that it’s fans’ “right to drag” Offset – but the mother-of-one was quick to jump to her former spouse’s defence.

Cardi, who shares two-year-old daughter Kulture with her ex-beau, hit back, “I don’t give a f**k if you don’t like him. I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child father. I will slap the s**t out of you in curtesy (sic) of Kulture.”

Continuing her since-deleted tweet, Cardi wrote, “If he die, go broke, you not the one that’s going to raise my kid & you not the 1 who pays for her s**t.”

According to reports, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset after finding out he’d been unfaithful again. In the divorce papers, she said their marriage was “irretrievably broken” and “there are no prospects for a reconciliation” – after previously giving Offset another chance following his alleged infidelity.

Cardi was also furious when one of her followers criticized her look recently. “None of your f***ing business!” she lashed out before telling the critic to stop being “disrespectful.” She added, “If I wanna come and f**king tell something to my fans, I’ll do it. A lot of artists wanna do the same thing. The only difference is they f**king scared to put they fans in they place. I don’t care.”