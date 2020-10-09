Cardi B Defends Offset: He’s Not A Bad Man

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Cardi B defended her estranged husband Offset on Twitter on Thursday night.

One of her fans referred to Offset as a “bad man,” but Cardi did not have any of it.

“He a dumbass not a bad man,” she wrote, “…cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else. Nikkas is nikka but a bad personality he not.”

