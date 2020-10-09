Cardi B Defends Offset: He’s Not A Bad Man

Cardi B defended her estranged husband Offset on Twitter on Thursday night.

One of her fans referred to Offset as a “bad man,” but Cardi did not have any of it.

“He a dumbass not a bad man,” she wrote, “…cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else. Nikkas is nikka but a bad personality he not.”

She has since deleted the tweet.

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset last month, saying their marriage was “irretrievably broken” and “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.” It was rumored that Offset had cheated on her again, but Cardi has denied those claims.

“This time, I wasn’t crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that sh*t that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f*cking complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bullsh*t,” she said.