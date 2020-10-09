Cardano Climbs 10% In Rally By .com

Cardano Climbs 10% In Rally



.com – was trading at $0.106449 by 23:26 (03:26 GMT) on the .com Index on Saturday, up 10.02% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since September 25.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $3.296788B, or 0.91% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.917000B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.101306 to $0.106449 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 13.37%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $832.451907M or 0.94% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.0895 to $0.1064 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 92.11% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $11,429.1 on the .com Index, up 4.72% on the day.

was trading at $377.59 on the .com Index, a gain of 7.09%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $211.825855B or 58.62% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $42.697665B or 11.82% of the total cryptocurrency market value.