Bugaboo Named Winner of the Bump Best of Baby Awards 2020

NEW YORK — Bugaboo has been selected as a 2020 winner of The Bump Best of Baby Awards in both the Double Stroller and Play Yard categories. This prestigious awards program by The Bump, the definitive voice for millennial parents, honors the most outstanding baby and new parent products for 2020. The Bump Best of Baby Awards winners include must-have pregnancy and baby products for new parents, selected by The Bump editorial team for their, functionality, durability, aesthetics and more.

Bugaboo Donkey 3 has been selected as a 2020 winner of the prestigious The Bump Best of Baby Awards in the Double Stroller category and the Bugaboo Stardust wins in the Play Yard category

The Bugaboo Donkey 3 is the ultimate “grow with me” stroller solution, making it easier than ever to convert the stroller from single seat configuration to side by side seating. It has all the features that parents of two (or three with wheel board accessory!) need for the smoothest, most comfortable ride ever. The newest model is agile, fitting neatly through standard doorways even in Duo mode, but is now even lighter because of updated wheel design. Easy maneuverability is key for a fully loaded stroller and the Donkey 3’s front swivel wheels, tight turn radius, and fully adjustable handlebar make one-handed pushing a breeze. As families grow, this stroller converts easily, positioning the children next to, and facing one another. This set-up offers great drivability as both kids travel in equal comfort, and enjoy the ride side by side, together.