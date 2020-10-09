Bucs DT Vita Vea out for season with broken ankle

The Buccaneers suffered a difficult loss at the hands of the Bears Thursday night, and Tampa will now have to forge ahead without one of its defensive stalwarts. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that defensive tackle Vita Vea suffered a broken ankle in the defeat and is done for the year (Twitter link).

Vea will undergo an MRI before the team makes a formal announcement, but as Greg Auman of The Athletic tweets, all that will really do is show whether there is additional damage beyond the fracture. One way or another, it seems like a safe bet that Vea’s 2020 campaign is finished.

The 2018 first-round selection missed three games due to injury during his rookie campaign, but he rebounded to play in (and start) all 16 of the Bucs’ contests last year. Tampa has fielded one of the strongest run defenses in the league in 2020, and Vea is a big reason for the club’s success in that regard. He also showed improved chops at getting to the quarterback, as he posted two sacks in his four-plus games this season (including one Thursday night before the ankle injury).

Contractually, it’s an especially unfortunate blow. Vea will be eligible for an extension after the season, and if he had played a full slate at the level he had displayed through the first month, he might have been able to land a lucrative re-up. Instead, the Bucs will likely wait for him to prove himself again in 2021 before considering a new deal.

In Vea’s absence, Will Gholston and Rakeem Nunez-Roaches will likely take on larger roles. Auman says that sixth-round rookie Khalil Davis should also see himself activated on game days (Twitter link).