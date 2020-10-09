Bucs DT Vita Vea likely done for season with broken ankle

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries. The team was without Chris Godwin and LeSean McCoy against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, and they lost a member of their defense in the 20-19 Week 5 loss.

Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea suffered a broken ankle against the Bears, according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, and he’ll likely be out for the remainder of the season. Head coach Bruce Arians called the injury a “big, big loss.”

“(When) you lose players like O.J. (Howard) and Vita, you can plug the next man in, but they’re not the same,” Arians said. “I hate it for him because he was having such a great year.”

Vea suffered the ankle injury with 1:39 remaining in Thursday’s game. Teammate Devin White rolled up on his right leg as the two were tackling Bears running back David Montgomery.

The 25-year-old was a first-round pick by the Bucs in 2018. He was having a successful season before the injury with two sacks, six solo tackles and three quarterback hits.

Vea’s first two NFL seasons were plagued by injury. He missed all of the 2019 preseason with a sprained lateral collateral ligament in his left knee and also missed all of training camp and the first three games of the 2018 campaign due to a calf injury.

The loss of Vea likely will mean more snaps for Rakeem Nunez-Roches, who has been praised by the Bucs coaching staff for having a relentless motor, Laine adds.

Tampa Bay now will have to prepare for arguably their toughest game of the season in Week 6 against a red-hot Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The Packers’ 38 points per game are the most of any team through the first four weeks of the season … so the loss of Vea certainly is going to hurt the Buccaneers next week.