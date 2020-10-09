Brie Bella Has Her Tubes Tied After Welcoming Second Child

WENN

The wrestler/reality TV star doesn’t want to have any more kid as she gets her tubes tied after giving birth to her second child with husband Daniel Bryan.

–

Wrestler and reality TV star Brie Bella has had her tubes tied after giving birth to her second child in August (20).

The “Total Bellas” star and her twin sister Nikki both gave birth within one day of each other, with Brie welcoming son Buddy Dessert with wrestler husband Daniel Bryan.

While mum-of-one Nikki has made no secret of her desire to have more children after son Matteo, Brie – who is also mother to three-year-old daughter Birdie – is done.

She admitted on the latest edition of her and Nikki’s “The Bella Podcast” that she’d undergone tubal ligation and was still slightly swollen.

“So (my incision scar) is doing a lot better. I still am a little swollen on one side,” Brie, 36, said.

“I don’t know if I told people, but I got my (fallopian) tubes cut out. Yep, this mama ain’t having any more babies. So, I think the swelling took a little bit longer especially on my right side (because) that’s kind of where they tie it up.”

Brie also revealed during the episode that she’s only “eight to 10lbs away” from reaching her pre-baby weight while Nikki told her social media followers that she’s “13lbs away.”

“I haven’t started working out. I’ve just been so busy and I’m tired. You know me, Nicole, if it’s between sleep or working out I pick sleep every time,” Brie told her twin sister.

Brie jokingly called herself a “human milk truck” in a previous Instagram post after giving birth to second child.